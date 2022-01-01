ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPS offering COVID tests for students and faculty

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456fQz_0daEFxly00

To begin the New Year, Milwaukee Public Schools is offering COVID-19 tests to all faculty and students. You must pre-register prior to getting a test. You can do so by clicking this link .

After clicking on the link, select 'I am being tested at a non-public site' when asked to select a testing location. A QR code will be emailed to you once you complete the process. You must have the QR code at the time of testing. MPS staff must also have an MPS ID or proof of employment.

Staff can get tested on Jan. 1 and 2 at the Central Service building on 5225 W. Vliet St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Students and staff can get tested on Jan. 3 at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m:

  • Hamilton HS: 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.
  • Marshall HS: 4141 N. 64th St.
  • Obama SCTE: 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Pulaski HS: 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.
  • South Division: 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
  • Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL): 1017 N. 12th St.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mps#Milwaukee Public Schools#Wcll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy