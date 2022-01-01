ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 hurt in shooting at South Los Angeles grocery store

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were injured Friday, two of them critically, in a shooting at a South Los Angeles grocery store, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. when two people opened fired outside Superior Grocers and into the store, Fox11 reported.

Six people were injured, two of them critically and two seriously, while two declined to be taken to the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

A 54-year-old woman was shot in the back, others had graze wounds and one person was cut by glass, KABC-TV reported.

Other details, including a possible motive, weren’t immediately released.

