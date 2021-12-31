ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 unlikely heroes step up to score Alabama football's touchdowns in Cotton Bowl win

By Bennett Durando, The Tuscaloosa News
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every championship run requires unlikely heroes to step up, even when there's nothing unlikely about the team. For the juggernaut Alabama Crimson Tide to get back to the national championship game, it needed receiver reinforcement — starter John Metchie III tore his ACL in the SEC championship.

The widely-anticipated solution was increased usage for Jameson Williams, already the Tide's leading receiver with 1,445 yards.

But Williams was contained to 62 yards on his seven catches. Instead, a trio of unexpected protagonists scored Alabama's three touchdowns Friday to lead a 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff's Cotton Bowl semifinal.

"We have a big next-man-up mentality, and with losing Metch, that's not someone you can replace," quarterback Bryce Young said. "That's been rough for us."

But coach Nick Saban tells his players that such a loss creates new opportunities. The receiver resilience Friday was emblematic of Alabama's gritty season, which has seen the Crimson Tide find ways to overcome the less picturesque moments.

Slade Bolden, a steady role player with a catch every game this season, lunged into the end zone to score the opener. It was a startling switch-up after Alabama's tone-setting drive had been defined by 10 running plays. It was also just the third touchdown of the season for Bolden, a fourth-year junior who has played backup to Williams, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle throughout his career.

REPORT CARD: Alabama football Cotton Bowl grades: Ground game looked like it had a cheat sheet

KEY OBSERVATIONS: Alabama football grinds out win over Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl, advancing to national championship

"With the guys who scored, those are guys who are always ready, who have just been waiting for their number to be called," Young said. "And in a moment like this, big game with obviously a lot riding on it, those guys stepped up."

Next was Ja'Corey Brooks, a freshman who's establishing a penchant for explosive touchdowns in the most vital moments. The first of his college career was under a national spotlight in the final 30 seconds of the Iron Bowl, when Alabama hadn't scored a touchdown all game and was watching its College Football Playoff hopes dwindle. Young connected with Brooks for 28 yards to save the day.

This time, the college football world was watching again as Alabama's offense stalled multiple times in the Cotton Bowl. Cincinnati's defense had settled in, keeping it 10-3 and allowing the underdog to hang around near halftime. Enter the underdog receiver. Brooks lined up in the slot and went deep while Williams ran a short crossing route underneath him, drawing coverage away.

"We just saw one-on-one coverage," Young said. "Made sure that for me up front, we had something else on. But we liked our matchup and made sure that we got protected for that. Line did a great job of protection holding up. It was a one-on-one, cover-one look, and Ja'Corey did a great job of winning — catching and running and scoring."

Brooks took a hit near the pylon but held on to finish the 44-yard touchdown. Cincinnati never got back within one score.

Brooks had 79 receiving yards this season entering the Cotton Bowl. He led Alabama with 66 yards on four catches at AT&T Stadium.

"That's someone who everyone sees on Saturday but I see work day-in and day-out, and someone I have a tremendous amount of confidence in," Young said. "He's someone who's stepped up big-time throughout the entire year."

Even in a game effectively won by Alabama's defense, a 17-6 score at the end of the third quarter felt somewhat nail-biting. The Bearcats had intercepted Young at one point but squandered chances to pull within single digits. So Alabama needed to turn to one more player for a nail in the coffin: tight end Cameron Latu, a converted defensive end who hadn't scored a college touchdown before this season. He stepped up with six in the regular season but just two during SEC play.

He hadn't caught a pass yet Friday when Young threw back to him on a misdirection play in the red zone. He strolled in for a 9-yard touchdown to further cement Alabama's continuing dominance.

The Tide had to look in new directions to find that superiority without Metchie. It wasn't always in plain sight, but Young found three unlikely heroes waiting for their moment. That proved to be enough.

