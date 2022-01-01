Fatal crash involving RV and semi-truck reported on I-10 in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas DPS Troopers are on the scene of a major crash involving an RV and a semi-truck on I-10 East near mile marker 78 in Hudspeth County.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. near McNary, Texas — east of Fort Hancock. According to a DPS Spokesperson, the crash involves at least one fatality.

Motorists heading east on I-10 are asked to follow details off I-10 at Tornillo.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

