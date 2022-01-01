ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

Fatal crash involving RV and semi-truck reported on I-10 in Hudspeth County

By Andra Litton
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4msB_0daEFDbu00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas DPS Troopers are on the scene of a major crash involving an RV and a semi-truck on I-10 East near mile marker 78 in Hudspeth County.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. near McNary, Texas — east of Fort Hancock. According to a DPS Spokesperson, the crash involves at least one fatality.

Motorists heading east on I-10 are asked to follow details off I-10 at Tornillo.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

***

KTSM

Rare number of fires over weekend, EPFD believes incidents isolated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) This past weekend El Paso firefighters extinguished three large fires. Two in Central El Paso and one in East El Paso. A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says it’s rare to have that number of fires so close together. However, the spokesperson says the department believes the incidents were […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Health Authority challenges CDC COVID-19 isolation, quarantine stance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso’s City and County Health Authority says El Pasoans should continue to isolate and quarantine for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new 5-day recommendation. On Monday the CDC shortened the recommended time for COVID-19 isolation and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: One more day of those windy conditions – before those rain chances pick up tomorrow💧🌧☔️ and stay with us until the New Year🥳🎉🍾

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Only 3 days away till 2022!🥳🎉🎊🍾 Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday except we will finally drop down to the 50s, those winds expected to be around 15-25 mph. We are also expecting plenty of rain this week here in the Borderland starting tomorrow. Especially for Friday, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s New Year’s Eve Forecast on 9: Bundle up tonight!🧥🧣🧤 because we are expecting plenty of rain today☔️ – Along with possible windy gusts up to 50mph right before your midnight countdown💨😔🎉🎆🍾

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Happy New Year’s Eve!🥳🎉💥🍾 We are expecting plenty of rain this weekend, so remember when thunder roars, head indoors!⚡️ Regardless, I know plenty of you will still go out tonight for the New Year festivities and the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟 Just bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 The rain started […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions for today – before plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ for your New Year’s weekend🥳🎉🍾

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Only 4 days away till 2022 can you believe that?? Feels like a futuristic number but we are almost there!🥳🎉🎊🍾 A cold front moved through last night, dropping us down to the low 60s and brought some windy conditions with it as well. Those winds should not […]
EL PASO, TX
