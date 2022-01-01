Fatal crash involving RV and semi-truck reported on I-10 in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas DPS Troopers are on the scene of a major crash involving an RV and a semi-truck on I-10 East near mile marker 78 in Hudspeth County.
The crash happened before 6 p.m. near McNary, Texas — east of Fort Hancock. According to a DPS Spokesperson, the crash involves at least one fatality.
Motorists heading east on I-10 are asked to follow details off I-10 at Tornillo.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
***
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0