An Obituary: Robert J. ‘Bob’ Burns

Frederick J. Leonard passed away on December 11, 2021. Growing up during the Great Depression, Mr. Leonard’s learned that there were few things he couldn’t do, from mining feldspar to building and plumbing houses. Although he was twice turned down for service in World War II, he convinced a Marine recruiter that he would be an advantage to the Corps, and volunteered to go to China with Operation Beleaguer, repatriating Japanese troops in 1945-1946. Using Google Earth in 2012, he retraced his tour of duty through the shape of the harbor and rail lines. Mr. Leonard came to Bedford in the mid-1950s to work in a new company, MITRE. Living on Meadowbrook Road, he was able to walk to work most days. After a broken hip in 2010, he remained active and mentally sharp at Carleton-Willard Village.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO