Bedford, MA

An Obituary: Robert J. ‘Bob’ Burns

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago

Robert J. ‘Bob’ Burns passed away on December 29, 2021. A long-time resident of Bedford Mr. Burns worked at MIT Lincoln Laboratory for 61 years, and for 35 of those years he managed the Lab’s 51-acre Antenna Test Facility in Bedford. When the Antenna...

