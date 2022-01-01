Countdown To 2022: Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some events have been canceled on New Year’s Eve in Northern California and others have been modified amid a surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant.

The consensus from businesses and restaurants in Sacramento: cautious optimism.

Some started the countdown early, like Fox and Goose Public House in Midtown Sacramento. As a nod to the British pub, the restaurant held a champagne toast at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on New Year’s Eve, which is midnight in London, Greenwich Mean Time.

The pub’s owner said the tradition has been around nearly 50 years, but wasn’t possible during the pandemic. Now, to ring in 2022, the toast is smaller.

“It’s been a challenging time, we’ve just tried to take everything in stride as best we can,” said Jessa Berkey, owner of Fox and Goose Public House.

Other celebrations on the R Street Corridor include a late night menu at BAWK! By Urban Roots with a DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight. There are modified New Year’s hours, that run later, at Device Brewing Company and a Midnight toast with music at Bottle & Barlow.

Old Sacramento Prepares for Business, Fireworks Canceled

In Old Sacramento, restaurants are preparing for near pre-pandemic numbers. Rio City Cafe expects to serve 500 reservations, plus additional walk-ins through Midnight on New Year’s Eve.