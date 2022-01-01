Sugar Bowl Preview: Lane Kiffin on winning culture, Brad Logan checks in from New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) — In the video above hear from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on the eve of the Sugar Bowl. Plus – Brad Logan of 24/7 Sports checks in from Canal Street with his prediction!
