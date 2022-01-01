ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for January 2nd

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 1 day ago

Highlights of Today in History: WV mine blast; JFK declares he's running...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

hartfordcitynewstimes.com

On This Day: 29 December 1965

James Bond film "Thunderball" - Sean Connery's fourth outing as the suave British spy - had its London premiere. (Dec. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae0d42170d174b50937e06af9b1ca46a.
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

AP Top Stories

Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Subscribe for more Breaking...
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
Fareeha Arshad

The ‘First’ Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.
Fareeha Arshad

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Ringing in the New Year!

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at another year with the effects of Covid still looming over us, and political unrest. No matter your opinions or political leanings, we all look forward with the hope that 2022 will be a better year than the last few have been.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros ($11 million) that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades. They were among thousands of antiquities seized from...
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

New Year celebrations from across the world

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9513fdd1e32643348b685acef66d92db.
BBC

Best images of 2021 and how dem take relate to iconic art?

Poet and art historian Kelly Grovier pick di most startling fotos from dis year - including image of a girl wey look out from her room wey dem bomb for Gaza and di US Capitol riot - and compare dem wit iconic artworks. Metallic boy, Indonesia, 2021. One eight-year-old boy...
TheConversationAU

The messy history of our modern, Western calendar

For something that’s meant to lend order to our lives, the modern Western calendar has a messy history. The mess, in part, comes about because of the difficulty of co-ordinating the orbits of celestial bodies with the cycles of day and night, and the passage of the seasons. The year measured by the earth’s orbit around the sun is roughly an unruly 365.2422 days. The moon is likewise not a fan of whole numbers. In the space of a year, there are around 12.3683 lunar months. Societies have traditionally tried to make sure that the same seasons lined up...
Variety

France, Spain Post 47%, 45% Box Office Gains in 2021

Galvanised in part by spectacular late-year figures for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” box office surged this year 47.2% and 45% in France and Spain respectively in comparison to 2020, Comscore announced Thursday. The full year 2021 figure for cinema theatre admissions in France was 96 million ticket sales, up from 65.2 million in 2020. In Spain, box office rallied to 41 million cinema tickets sold in 2021 representing €251 million ($283.63 million) in gross box office. (France’s CNC national film-TV agency and Comcast only report ticket sales, not box office grosses.) 2021 overall box office in both France and Spain still pales,...
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Today in History for January 1st

Highlights of Today in History: Fidel Castro seizes power in Cuba; Abraham Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation; Ellis Island opens; Hank Williams Senior dies. (Jan. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/592a921e2862487c8d817290db4166a7.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Today in History

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year. On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On this date:. In 1831,...
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

AP Top Stories

Here’s the latest for Sunday, Dec. 26: Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90; COVID variant continues to disrupt travel; Pope Francis prays for end to coronavirus pandemic; Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet killing. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
