Today in History for January 2nd

 1 day ago

Highlights of Today in History: WV mine blast; JFK declares he's running...

On This Day: 30 December 1928

Music star Bo Diddley was born in Mississippi. (Dec. 30)
Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theater closures

Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The move was a victory for the culture sector, which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. (Dec. 30)
10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That's because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. "I've never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
The 'First' Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.
AP Top Stories December 29 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday, December 29th; Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid has died; NFL broadcaster John Madden dies; COVID cases soar; Zoo animals eat Christmas trees. (Dec. 29)
Fireworks usher in New Year in several countries

Light shows and fireworks displays ushered in the New Year in Australia, New Zealand and North Korea amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrations were muted or cancelled in many countries due to a surging infections. (Dec. 31)
New Year celebrations from across the world

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9513fdd1e32643348b685acef66d92db.
Best images of 2021 and how dem take relate to iconic art?

Poet and art historian Kelly Grovier pick di most startling fotos from dis year - including image of a girl wey look out from her room wey dem bomb for Gaza and di US Capitol riot - and compare dem wit iconic artworks. Metallic boy, Indonesia, 2021. One eight-year-old boy...
The messy history of our modern, Western calendar

For something that's meant to lend order to our lives, the modern Western calendar has a messy history. The mess, in part, comes about because of the difficulty of co-ordinating the orbits of celestial bodies with the cycles of day and night, and the passage of the seasons. The year measured by the earth's orbit around the sun is roughly an unruly 365.2422 days. The moon is likewise not a fan of whole numbers. In the space of a year, there are around 12.3683 lunar months. Societies have traditionally tried to make sure that the same seasons lined up...
France, Spain Post 47%, 45% Box Office Gains in 2021

Galvanised in part by spectacular late-year figures for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," box office surged this year 47.2% and 45% in France and Spain respectively in comparison to 2020, Comscore announced Thursday. The full year 2021 figure for cinema theatre admissions in France was 96 million ticket sales, up from 65.2 million in 2020. In Spain, box office rallied to 41 million cinema tickets sold in 2021 representing €251 million ($283.63 million) in gross box office. (France's CNC national film-TV agency and Comcast only report ticket sales, not box office grosses.) 2021 overall box office in both France and Spain still pales,...
Today in History for December 31st

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison demonstrates light bulb; The United States winds down the Marshall Plan; Actor Anthony Hopkins, composer Jule Styne and musician Donna Summer are born. (Dec. 31)
Today in History

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year. On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On this date:. In 1831,...
AP Top Stories December 30 P

Here's the latest for Thursday, December 30: Revelers will return to Times Square New Years Eve; Israel approved fourth vaccination for some; Biden and Putin to speak about Ukraine; South Africans pay last respects to Tutu.
