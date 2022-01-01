Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 12:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Warren A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CST FOR CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY At 1152 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Victor, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Plum Springs around 1155 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bristow, Hardcastle, Rich Pond, Pondsville, Greenhill, Loving, Oakland, Hays, Sunnyside and Gotts. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO