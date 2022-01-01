ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 16:37:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Logan; Simpson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Logan, northern Simpson, northwestern Allen, southern Warren and northern Barren Counties through 200 AM CST At 124 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Russellville to 8 miles southwest of Memphis Junction to 6 miles southeast of Mount Victor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Victor, Glasgow and Bowling Green. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Christine, Gradyville, Gadberry, Esto, Bliss, Garlin, Fairplay, Crocus and Flatwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barren, Green, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Barren; Green; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 AM CST. * At 221 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Glasgow, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Green, northeastern Barren and northwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Center, Echo, Cork, Little Barren, Node, Coral Hill, Lecta, Crailhope, Knob Lick and Savoyard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Moore, Anson, Montgomery, Richmond and eastern Stanly Counties through 545 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Ansonville, or 11 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Troy, Carthage, Badin Lake, Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Biscoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 12:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Warren A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CST FOR CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY At 1152 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Victor, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Plum Springs around 1155 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bristow, Hardcastle, Rich Pond, Pondsville, Greenhill, Loving, Oakland, Hays, Sunnyside and Gotts. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
WARREN COUNTY, KY

