El Salvador seizes 4.1 tons of cocaine in 2 semi-submersibles

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s navy has seized two semi-submersible boats carrying 4.1 metric tons of cocaine off the country’s Pacific coast.

President Nayib Bukele said Friday that the cocaine was worth almost $104 million.

It was the largest seizure so far in Bukele’s administration, which began in June 2019.

Officials say the navy detained five Colombians and two Ecuadorans found aboard the vessels.

Much of the illegal drug flow headed for the U.S. market passes by air or sea to Central America, and then on to Mexico.

Semi-submersibles are not true submarines, but rather are boats that have been built or modified to keep a very low profile in the water.

