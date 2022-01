2021 is almost over and that means Pennsylvanians are getting ready for New Year’s Eve. And getting ready to watch some random items be dropped across the commonwealth. The Keystone State is home to dozens of municipalities that hold public New Year’s Eve events where towns drop an item of interest during the countdown to the new year. It’s likely that Pennsylvania is home to the most municipalities that drop items of any state in the U.S.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO