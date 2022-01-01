ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHsaR_0daEDbWo00

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021.

According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas was found dead in a Caledonia home on Thursday morning, December 30, 2021, just after 8:00 AM, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested her husband for her murder.

Wayne Sydney Fraser
Courtesy: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

An arrest warrant for Murder has been obtained for 45-year old Wayne Sydney Fraser after Lowndes County Detectives determined that he was the person who fatally shot his 55-year old wife.

The incident occurred at 124 Cedar Street, Caledonia. Fraser was in the area working and his wife was visiting him.

A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Fraser’s bond has been set in the amount of $500,000.00.

Fraser remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Police: Teen charged in Garland killing is loose, dangerous

GARLAND, Texas (AP) – Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station, and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous. Detectives in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta, and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left […]
GARLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man arrested for December 26th stabbing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department arrested a San Angelo man yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, who they say stabbed a woman multiple times on the evening of December 26th. According to a statement issued by SAPD, Rashad Ian Carter, 32, of San Angelo, stabbed a woman on West 16th Street […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Lowndes County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Lowndes County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Caledonia, MS
KLST/KSAN

Authorities searching for missing, endangered man

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing and endangered man. 29-year-old Blake Edward Robinson is 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Robinson was last seen on November 25, near CR-443 at the Brazos River in southern Burleson County. Authorities believe […]
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Jail logs: December 29, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Detention Center#Lowndes County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Amber Alert still active for San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An Amber Alert is still in effect for an abducted child out of the San Antonio area. Three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio at 05:00 p.m. on December 20. She has brown eyes with brown hair, is 4’0″ and weighs […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
KLST/KSAN

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy