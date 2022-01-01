Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman
CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021.
According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas was found dead in a Caledonia home on Thursday morning, December 30, 2021, just after 8:00 AM, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested her husband for her murder.
An arrest warrant for Murder has been obtained for 45-year old Wayne Sydney Fraser after Lowndes County Detectives determined that he was the person who fatally shot his 55-year old wife.
The incident occurred at 124 Cedar Street, Caledonia. Fraser was in the area working and his wife was visiting him.
A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.
Fraser’s bond has been set in the amount of $500,000.00.
Fraser remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0