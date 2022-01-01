ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My heart is aching’: 1 in custody after off-duty Cleveland officer shot and killed

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A suspect is in custody after an off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed Friday evening, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team .

According to investigators, the off-duty officer was shot twice during an aggravated robbery of his vehicle on Rocky River Drive around 6 p.m.

The suspect then took the officer’s vehicle, investigators say.

Off-duty Cleveland officer shot and killed on Rocky River Dr. (WJW photo)

The officer was taken to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police tracked down the officer’s vehicle in Euclid and took the suspect into custody.

“My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. Senseless. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said incoming Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond.

The officer worked in patrol in the 5th District on the city’s northeast side.

“We are devastated by this news and are asking for prayers,” said Follmer.

Multiple sources tell us he was relatively new to the force.

“This evening is about the family of this slain officer that we lost today. I just ask the residents of Cleveland to keep the family in their prayers,” said mayor-elect Justin Bibb. “Let’s all stay vigilant this evening. Stay safe and healthy. I also want to thank all members of law enforcement who supported us this evening.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 78

Savannah Smo
18h ago

The society of today is all about killings, robbery, drugs etc. Individuals have lost their minds and are committing senseless crimes. We are no long safer in our own homes.The best thing to do this is my personal opinion 🤷 have your own gun as I do.. Carry it with you at all times. Make sure you have knowledge of how to use your fire 🔥 armGun safety always.Make sure you and your gun has a good and accurate shooting pattern and you sights are correct.

Reply(11)
17
Lena Hitt
1d ago

No one wants to hear a person is murdered. I hope they catch them soon. What has society come to? Robberies and killing. That’s what the Democrats support. Keep thinking they are going to help you with your bills. There are always going to help you. All lies. Imagrints have more priorities than us. It’s politicians doing this to Americans. Sorry for the loss of an officer who is trying to protect us.

Reply(2)
21
Mustang 7
19h ago

Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of this slain hero. Sincere condolences also to your brothers and sisters of the Cleveland Police Department. Rest well my brother in blue. Respect.

Reply
7
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
