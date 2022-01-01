New York prepares for muted year-end party

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic.

At this time last year, after months of awful Covid-19 figures, the emblematic spot for ringing in the year New York-style was practically empty.

This year, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said the party could go on but only with around 15,000 people in Times Square, instead of the usual 60,000, and everybody had to be vaccinated and wear a mask.

"This is a dream of ours. This is one of our bucket lists to see the ball drop on New Year's, and we got vaccinated because of this," said Chroni Stokes, 27, who came to New York from Memphis, Tennessee with her partner for the event.

"We weren't going to get vaccinated at first, but we read the CDC and the guidelines and so we got vaccinated just to come to this," she said, referring to the US public health agency.

As the country grapples with the fast-spreading Omicron strain of Covid in recent weeks, and fears grow of once again becoming ground zero of the US chapter of the pandemic, both New York city and state are hammering away at the need for people to get vaccinated and undergo tests.

On Friday, the state government said that in the past 24 hours, out of 340,000 people tested, 76,500 were positive. That proportion was a record for the state.

Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.

Times Square is lit up day and night with neon signs advertising theaters and other forms of entertainment, but the US cultural capital has been muted since the start of the pandemic.

CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NBC New York

Watch the 2022 Times Square Ball Drop

The year 2021 has finally come to an end. As many chose to celebrate at home due to rising COVID-19 cases, a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators came from across the country and the world to watch the ball drop in Times Square. You can relive the ball drop in the video above.
binghamtonhomepage.com

New York State COVID update Saturday, January 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, January 1. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands. Today’s data...
New Haven Register

Andy Cohen Went on a Tipsy New Year’s Eve Rant About Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Sayonara, Sucka!’

Andy Cohen amped up his notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve special with a rant against outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen cohosted his annual Dec. 31 CNN special “Live From Times Square: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and while referencing the changing of the guard as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new NYC mayor, Cohen went off as his BFF Cooper tried to slow him down.
Person
Bill De Blasio
Gothamist.com

Eric Adams Sworn In As 110th New York City Mayor

Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after midnight Saturday in Times Square following the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. He is the second Black mayor in the city’s history. Adams now takes office after Bill de Blasio’s two terms, marking the first time in 30 years that Democrats consecutively served as the city’s mayor.
PIX11

NYC’s first baby of 2022 born at midnight in Brooklyn hospital

BROOKLYN – A baby girl born as the clock struck 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day became New York City’s public health system’s first baby of 2022. Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia was born at exactly 12 a.m. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, according to the city’s public health system. Leyla, who weighed in at 7 […]
NBC New York

First Baby of 2022 in New York City Born at Stroke of Midnight

New York City welcomed its first new baby at the stroke of midnight. Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia arrived weighing 7 pounds 6.3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Brooklyn. NYC Health + Hospitals said the newborn Brooklynite was born at Coney...
Fox News

New York City police union leader ‘optimistic’ as Adams succeeds de Blasio as mayor

The head of a New York City police union said he was "optimistic" as a former police captain prepared to take the oath of office as the city’s newest mayor. Just after midnight, with the arrival of 2022, Eric Adams – who was elected in November – replaced termed-out incumbent Bill de Blasio, who was not a favorite of Patrick Lynch, head of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.
Radar Online.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Out Maskless In Miami

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after being spotted maskless while dining out with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during their trip to Miami, Florida, this week. The sighting comes as COVID-19's new variant Omicron is rapidly spreading across the country, prompting thousands of flights to be canceled...
Salon

As omicron explodes in New York, hospitals aren’t seeing a corresponding rise in patients

Once again, New York City is the center of a COVID-19 outbreak. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across New York City, it has been estimated that one in 50 Manhattan residents have been infected with COVID-19 over the past week. Last week, the state of New York as a whole broke a single-day record, topping 49,708 positive cases on Tuesday. Previously, the record was set on January 11, 2021, when the seven-day average was 251,232.
CBS New York

NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year’s Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday. About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic. Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets. Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year. Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
