ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Renewed life for Christmas trees turned into canes for veterans by local non-profit

By Leigha McNeil
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzwE6_0daEBP6E00

A Central Texas non-profit is working to build canes for disabled vets, shipping them across Texas and around the world.

Jamie Wills, the founder of Canes for Vets Central Texas, was a veteran in need of a reliable walking cane. After building one for himself, he now builds them out of any wood scraps he can find. He's asking folks in the community to donate their Christmas trees so he can continue his mission.

You can donate Sunday at the Bru Thru in Copperas Cove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With about 30 to 40 hours of work, the canes for vets' team can transform your Christmas Tree into a life-changing crutch. Wills said if you think about it, veterans and Christmas Trees are a lot alike.

"They take the soldier and the Christmas tree when they are young. They both get decorated up and at the end of the year or the season, they both get thrown away. Well, when that happens the veteran now feels useless a lot of the time," Wills said.

Wills was one of those veterans who felt lost after his service.

"I was put as 100% disabled I felt worthless. I went into a real bad depression I contemplated suicide actually I was on the verge of suicide and now this gives me a purpose of being again," said Wills.

He said bringing purpose back to Christmas trees is what he hopes to do for veterans. However, Wills said it's so much more than building canes.

"It’s more than just sitting here and making canes every day it’s like daily counseling sessions," said Wills.

Through sawdust and sandpaper, renewed life and purpose are created.

James Carnahan is a former first responder and volunteer, he said, "That’s the biggest thing talk to somebody because I would rather hear your problems then hear your eulogy. We all run around and have gaps in us, the heartbreak of one thing or another but when we get here, we somehow become whole."

Wills has designed a safe space in his garage. The usual team of 5 or less cranking out over 700 canes since 2019, shipping them as far as Australia. Right now, there is a backlog of 1,200 requests for canes, so Wills always welcomes volunteers.

You can follow them on Facebook or head over to their website for donation information.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Local non-profit receives $30,000 to send a Savannah student to a HBCU

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profit, the Unforgettable Dream Fund, received a $30,000 donation to help them send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.  The donation is part of a pledge to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000. The non-profit […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Veteran#Volunteers#Depression#Charity#The Bru Thru
wnky.com

Donations pour in from out of state to local non-profit for tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local non-profit is helping collect donations for tornado victims in the area and received two large trucks full of donations Monday. Good Deeds was originally a club put together by a kindergartener to help people in need, but the now-14-year-old is using the now-certified non-profit to collect items for survivors of the devastating tornadoes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakecountystar.com

Christmastime services locally observed

As families and friends came together to make Christmas memories with gifs, food and fun activities, many churches throughout the county opened their doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a time of reflection and adoration. For the Rev. Lyle Ball, minister of the Chase United Methodist Church and...
BALDWIN, MI
elizabethton.com

Elks Lodge in Elizabethton donates to local non profits

Elizabethton’s Elks Lodge made large contributions to two area organizations to help those less fortunate at Christmas. The Elks Lodge provided monetary and material donations to the Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry as well as the Isaiah 117 House in Elizabethton. “We provided Loaves and Fishes with right at...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Albany Herald

Give your Christmas tree life after the holidays

ATHENS — If you celebrate Christmas, there is nothing like having a real tree to decorate in your home for the holidays. The festive aroma alone provides such a sense of nostalgia. However, once the holidays have quickly come and gone, the next order of business is disposing of your tree. For most people, the first thing that may come to mind is to add it to their weekly trash pickup to go to the landfill. In theory, while this seems like a good idea, it is environmentally destructive.
ATHENS, GA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Local motorcycle club helps families put gifts under Christmas tree

Parents walked through the toy aisles of a Walmart in Tyler on Wednesday evening to pick out “Santa gifts,” made possible by a local motorcycle club. The club, Grave Diggers, sponsored 28 children this year, according to member Bill Thompson. The organization held a fundraiser in October that...
TYLER, TX
Rogersville Review

Outside: Old Christmas Superstitions and Mountain Christmas Traditions

Christmas has been well entrenched in our culture for centuries, with most of our traditions coming over from Europe with the early settlers. It’s not surprising that superstitions about Christmas worked their way into the holiday. Here are a few that have hung around. There is a legend that...
LIFESTYLE
mynews13.com

Non-profit feeds hundreds of families on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – With all the struggles the pandemic has brought to people here, some in Central Florida spent their Christmas Eve helping out those less fortunate. “It’s like a family affair, everyone here is like family to me,” said nonprofit founder Shareece Mitchell. She held their...
ORLANDO, FL
Harper's Bazaar

Five ways to recycle your Christmas tree

While all good things must come to an end, the deflating sight of Christmas trees past their prime laying at the side of the road is best avoided if you want to beat the January blues. This is particularly true when you realise that eight million of them are thrown out in the UK each year when they could be recycled; weighing around 120,000 tonnes, they then end up in landfill.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC12

RVA non-profit needs volunteers to help with Christmas assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Non-profit Bridging RVA is once again delivering Christmas day meals to families in need this year, and they could use some help!. The organization says it’s hoping to feed more than 2,00 families this year, with preparations starting Tuesday!. Prep begins at Bon Air PresbyterianCchurch...
RICHMOND, VA
mendocinobeacon.com

Local non-profit benefits from team of Americorps volunteers

FORT BRAGG — In late October and through November of this year, the Meadow Farm Land Trust, after being given federal approval, hosted a team of volunteers from the Americorps program called the National Civilian Community Corps, known as Americorps NCCC. The ten-member team of young adults also partnered with Grace Community Church and Hubs and Routes, a local disaster preparedness organization.
FORT BRAGG, CA
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy