The last couple weeks always are risky in the NFL from a betting standpoint, and with an 18th week for the first time, it's compounded. The Bears have very little to play for at this point other than pride and individual stats. Matt Nagy's not going to be back as coach even if he wins out, and all indications have been it's not a situation in which the players are rallying to support him, either. But Robert Quinn can set a new team record with one more sack — he'll pass Bears career sack leader and Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who owns the team record with 17.5. So that's something.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO