The entire town of Superior, Colorado has been given an evacuation order from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management due to a rapidly-spreading wind-driven fire. UPDATE [2:45 PM]: Evacuation orders have since expanded to Louisville. Combined with Superior's population of about 13,000, this is more than 30,000 people being evacuated. Reports of properties being damaged have emerged, though this is unverified. Aircraft assistance is grounded due to heavy winds. For the most up-to-date emergency information, visit the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management Twitter...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO