Man hit by drunk driver, troopers urge drivers to think before driving impaired on NYE

As people celebrate New Year’s Eve, law enforcement across the Miami Valley will be out making sure no one is drinking and driving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this time last year, there were 14 deadly crashes that killed 14 across Ohio. 10 of the crashes involved drugs and alcohol.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on average 28 people die a day from drunk driving in America. That breaks down to one person every 52 minutes.

OSHP said they are increasing the amount of troopers that will be on patrol tonight, the night with the highest increase in drunk drivers compared to any other day of the year, according to the American Safety Council.

Sgt. Ryan Purprua, of OSHP, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that “there’s no reason to drive impaired.”

Jeremy Cooper, 20, was hit by a drunk driver in Oklahoma eight months ago. He said he came close to becoming another fatality statistic.

“They though I was actually gonna pass away that night, because of the severity of it all,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the driver hit his car head on and he ended up spending five weeks in the hospital.

“They almost had to remove my left leg and they almost had to take out my left eye,” Cooper said.

The severity of the eye injury would leave him blind in his left eye.

Cooper said his family received a knock on their door from police to notify them of the crash. Purpura said that is something no one in law enforcement looks forward to.

“When you arrive at the door and, you know, they answer the door and they see you, they don’t know why you’re there,” Purpura said. “They have to make that you know, you have to tell them especially if they have, you know. I’ve had children who have come to the door with their parents and its heartbreaking.”

Cooper wants people to “look at the bigger picture before they make such a drastic decision” to drive impaired this New Year’s Eve and every day that follows.

