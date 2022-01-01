ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Massive NYE fireworks show welcomes 2022

By Austin Kellerman
 1 day ago

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Who needed to sit around and watch a replay of the ball drop in New York City to start your 2022 when Dallas produced the biggest fireworks show in the Central time zone?

The main event on NYE in Texas was the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that illuminated the Dallas city skyline at midnight. The show included breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

Scotty McCreery , one of country music’s biggest stars, headlined this year’s broadcast. Most people will remember McCreery as the winner of the 10th season of American Idol.  The 28-year-old has had a stellar career since winning the reality show.  McCreery’s song “You Time,” part of his fifth album, has been on the country music charts since the end of 2020.  His number one hits include “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

McCreery played all of his top songs before and after the fireworks show.

“Lone Star NYE 2022” aired across the state of Texas, as well as Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
Moncus park opening Saturday at site of former university farm

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A new park is opening where a university farm once operated in south Louisiana. Saturday is opening day for 100-acre (40-hectare) Moncus Park in Lafayette, news outlets report. Formal ceremonies are scheduled Jan. 8. “Enjoy the space, tell your friends come out,” J.P. MacFayden, executive director of Lafayette Central Park Inc., […]
Avoid these firework mistakes as you celebrate the New Year

(KLFY) — It’s almost time to celebrate the start of 2022, but before we light up the night sky, fire officials have a few firework safety tips. Structural fires are a real concern when popping fireworks. The Scott fire chief says in the last two years, they’ve caused two house fires. Both were from not […]
Year in review, most-read stories on KLFY.com PART 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As we put 2021 in the history books and prepare for a new year, we’ve looked back at the stories you read most on KLFY.Com. This is just half of the top ten stories. You can find the other five, including Hurricane Ida and the COVID pandemic, here. St. Martin Parish […]
90 Plus: 2021 Year in Review

(KLFY) — A year of advice, hopes, and dreams from News 10’s 90 plus-ers. Renee Allen takes us full circle with some of the interviewees who got us through the year 2021. Of course, 90 plus style. “The main thing is not lie and pay your bills, don’t dilly dally about that.” – Aileen Houffpauir, […]
PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
LSU RB Ty Davis-Price declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – LSU junior running back Ty Davis-Price announced on Twitter Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season with the Tigers. “I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life,” Davis-Price wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter. The Baton Rouge native […]
