Attempted rape suspect found naked, hiding under trash can in Goleta parking lot: Sheriff’s Office

By Cindy Von Quednow
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGjg8_0daE79uW00

A man was arrested in Goleta on suspicion of attempted rape after being found naked under a trash can behind a supermarket, officials said Friday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies in Goleta responded to a report of an attempted rape in progress about 10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an Albertsons store along Calle Real.

The victim was able to fight off the man before deputies arrived and the assailant was seen running from the area, officials said in a news release.

The deputies searched the surrounding area before finding the man, identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia, naked and hiding under a trash can.

Hernandez-Garcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted rape. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded survivors that they can find support services through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Services include a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and counseling. A STESA advocate can be reached by calling 805-564-3696.

