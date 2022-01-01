ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Night Forecast: Isolated strong storms through Saturday, very cold Sunday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

OVERNIGHT: A few storms mainly north of I-20, increasing into the northern counties closer to daybreak Saturday. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered t-storms through 3 PM. Some of these could be strong to severe, capable of wind gusts and hail primarily, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. PM sunshine and still warm. The cold front moving in after 5 PM in northwest areas. Highs: middle to upper 70s. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

SATURDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: The cold front moving through. Temperatures drop quickly. Before 12 AM, most areas in the 30s and lower 40s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

7 AM SUNDAY MORNING: Very cold. A few clouds but clearing out. Windy. Temperatures in the 20s for most areas. A northwest wind 15-25 mph will give Wind Chill temperatures in the teens to single digits.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Hard freeze for Monday morning. Lows: lower 20s. Sunshine and a milder afternoon (still cool). High: 50. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Low: 48. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another Arctic front moving in. Falling temperatures from the 40s and 50s to the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Wind: NW 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. Low: 20. High: 40. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

41nbc.com

Severe storms possible Sunday morning

A strong cold front will be moving into Middle Georgia through the overnight hours tonight and into Sunday morning. The line will be coming in with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and the potential for tornadoes. This places much of the area under a level 1 threat for severe weather...
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
wabi.tv

Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday

Rain showers will transition to snow on Sunday with a window of freezing rain & sleet in between. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with scattered rain, snow...
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: The severe weather threat will end from the northwest to southeast overnight as a cold front transits the region. A few thunderstorms out ahead of the front may be able to tap into abundant energy and could reach severe criteria, with damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat continues to decrease, and […]
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Bitter cold Sunday

Snow and bitter cold temperatures dominated the first day of the year. Temperatures will fall below zero in many cases tonight with temperatures only in the teens for highs Sunday. Everything should taper off before midnight and we’ll be left with 2-5″ of snow around the metro and dangerous cold and wind chills for everyone […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
peakofohio.com

Snow and Bitter Cold Temperatures in the Forecast for Our Area

If you have been waiting for winter to set in, your wait will soon be over. The National Weather Service says the high temperature this morning (January 1, 2022) was 54 degrees in Bellefontaine. The temperature will drop into the afternoon hours to around 42 degrees by mid to late in the day.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
WKRG

WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong storms possible tonight through Sunday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday Gulf Coast!. We are WEATHER AWARE starting tonight through Sunday morning. We started the day with a few showers and some patchy dense fog but those have since cleared. We do bring in the chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two this afternoon. There is a very low risk that some of these could be on the strong side, but at this point, that looks unlikely.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
KOCO

Very Cold, Arctic Blast for New Year's Day

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a winter mix today mainly across northern, western, and parts of central Oklahoma with with wind chills dropping to near zero. Low temperatures tonight will fall to near 10 degrees with highs on Sunday afternoon near 30.
outerbanksvoice.com

Storm headed to OBX Sunday night

(National Weather Service) The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City issued this forecast on the morning of Jan. 1 for a hazardous local weather situation beginning tomorrow. A complex low-pressure system will impact the region Sunday into Monday bringing multiple hazards. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Bitterly cold into Sunday morning, sunshine and warmer by Sunday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After dealing with an under performing snow storm on Saturday, we’re going to be left with more bitterly cold weather into Sunday morning before we start to see improving conditions into Sunday afternoon and early next week. We’ll keep on our eyes on the middle and end of the week next week as another round of arctic air with some additional light snow possible.
LINCOLN, NE
WJHG-TV

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will need to be weather aware and have a way to receive alerts if needed, as a strong cold front with an accompanied line of showers and thunderstorms makes its way through Northwest Florida on our Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal risk for severe storms.
FOX Carolina

Storms likely Saturday night into Sunday AM

Much of Saturday is quiet, with only a few showers, but another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Best chance for strong storms will be between midnight and 6AM. Rain and storms will roll through, and linger into part of Sunday daytime. Highs Saturday will be in...
