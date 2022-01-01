ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

City of Lufkin, Angelina County officials warn citizens of unauthorized mobile COVID-19 testing sites

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, the city of Lufkin received a report of a testing site in the old Kmart parking lot.

The site was not affiliated with the Angelina County and Cities Health Department or the city of Lufkin, according to assistant city manager Gerald Williamson.

“Established medical providers are the only reliable and recommended testing sites. I strongly recommend people not use questionable testing locations or services,” Williamson said.

Further legal research will have to be done to determine if a municipality has the authority to shut down sites like the old Kmart in the parking lot. City and ACCHD officials have warned citizens to leery of unauthorized testing sites.

“It could easily be a scam to get your personal information for fraudulent use or to scam money from you, your insurance provider, or the government,” Williamson said.

