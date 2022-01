BOSTON (CBS) — Is there trouble in paradise for Foxboro’s former favorite duo? Probably not. But for perhaps the first time in history, Julian Edelman has displayed a lack of trust in Tom Brady. Edelman was asked on this week’s “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+ if the Buccaneers will repeat as Super Bowl champions. Edelman at first evaded the question, stating that the Bucs “definitely have a shot to repeat.” When pressed by host Amanda Guerra to answer the actual question, Edelman had to make the painful choice to bet against his bubs. “Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year,” Edelman...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO