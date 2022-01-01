Child shot on St. Charles Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a child was shot on New Year’s Eve.Mississippians make New Year’s resolutions for 2022
The shooting happened on St. Charles Street after 6:00 p.m. An officer at the scene told WJTV 12 News that the child was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
The officer said the child is expected to be okay. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 3