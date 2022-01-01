Child shot on St. Charles Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a child was shot on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened on St. Charles Street after 6:00 p.m. An officer at the scene told WJTV 12 News that the child was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The officer said the child is expected to be okay. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

