U of M reportedly eyeing possible defensive coordinator

The University of Memphis is targeting Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes to be its new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Former coordinator Mike MacIntyre left the Tigers after two years and was named head coach at FIU on Dec. 9.

Barnes spent two years as the Ohio State special teams coordinator before being named the secondary coach. He became the defensive play-caller for much of this season, in his third year with Buckeyes, after those duties were taken from coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Ohio State recently hired former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to assume that position heading into next year.

The Memphis defense had its ups and downs under MacIntyre. The Tigers had trouble getting to the quarterback at times this past season but had 21 of their 27 total sacks in the final six games. They racked up eight of their 11 turnovers in the final four games after having just three takeaways in the previous eight.

The Tigers finished with a disappointing 6-6 record after Hawai’i’s battles with COVID-19 forced the Rainbow Warriors to pull out of the EasyPoint Hawai’i Bowl, which robbed Memphis of a chance to end with a winning record for the eighth straight season.

There are several issues that need to be addressed heading into the offseason, and finding a new defensive coordinator is at the top of the list.