ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Muted New Year's Eve expected throughout the region

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago

It’s not the New Year everyone had hoped for.

A rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant once again stifled plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations locally and worldwide. Many planned events were either canceled or scaled back out of concern even as health officials warn against large gatherings for fear of further spikes in COVID-19 cases. Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 20% thus week, a new record high.

It’s a disappointment for many who had hoped for a change from last year. Instead, the pandemic has lingered.

Chrys Rosario of New London had been planning something adventurous to celebrate not only New Year’s but her 29th birthday. COVID-19 ruined those plans.

“Initially I had ideas about going to New York City for the ball drop since I had never been,” Rosario said.

It was one of many ideas she had thought about until she got sick, co-workers contracted COVID-19 and “all of that made me realize it's not a good idea to do anything right now.”

She said she also did not want to put her family at risk. New York reported an all-time daily record of positive cases on Thursday, and the Times Square celebration was expected to be limited to a small crowd of vaccinated revelers.

Other folks from the region reached out to The Day to share what some said were plans to stay home, a decision influenced by coronavirus. John Fabrizio said he planned to get takeout from a local restaurant and stay home. Chuck Thompson said he would probably fall asleep before the balls drops.

“Being very senior we have been very cautious of the virus, and our only social life is (doctor's) appointments, grocery shopping at the least crowded times and the Groton library,” Thompson said in a message to The Day.

People choosing to go out may have fewer options for parties than they had a week ago.

Mohegan Sun has postponed a New Year’s Eve concert “due to an abundance of caution.”

The Green Room, a soul food restaurant in New London, has canceled plans for a casino-themed New Year’s Eve party.

“A lot of recent Covid cases have been on the rise and we would rather be safe than sorry,” the restaurant's Facebook post reads. The restaurant was scheduled to be open during regular dinner hours instead.

Just across town, The Social Bar + Kitchen on Bank Street scrapped its plans for a New Year’s Eve Dance Party in favor of regular dinner service — masks required.

The Social’s manager, Sean Murray, said two bands had been slated to perform, but each had band members who tested positive for COVID-19. The Social’s sister bar, the Oasis Pub, also canceled its New Year’s Eve bash and temporarily closed its doors for the week when two employees tested positive.

Murray said the Oasis is a small space and the decision to close was out of an abundance of caution. The Social has a much larger space and a pandemic remodel that opened up more space to allow for even more social distancing.

Other restaurants across the region were taking reservations for what typically is a busy night. At the Breakwater in Stonington, manager Mari Kodama said she anticipates a quieter than normal New Year’s Eve dinner.

“We’ve never done a sort of bar-type scene event,” she said.

Evidence shows that the omicron variant is less severe than the COVID-19 Delta variant and has led to a lower rate of hospitalizations and deaths.

“It’s going to be harsh. It’s going to be like a fast wind blowing through, but it may not be as damaging as it was with delta,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference on Thursday.

“Tonight’s New Year’s Eve. If you’re not with people you know really well, be extraordinarily careful,” Lamont said on Friday. “Were suffering a spike. … I don’t want to accelerate that.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
New London, CT
Government
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New London, CT
Health
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Groton, CT
Government
Groton, CT
Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
348
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy