ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Year’s Eve Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a chilly midnight temperature to end 2021 and...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Bitter cold Sunday

Snow and bitter cold temperatures dominated the first day of the year. Temperatures will fall below zero in many cases tonight with temperatures only in the teens for highs Sunday. Everything should taper off before midnight and we’ll be left with 2-5″ of snow around the metro and dangerous cold and wind chills for everyone […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
abc17news.com

Tracking a winter storm for the new year

SATURDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for New Year's Day for impacts from a winter storm. Showers are moving through southeastern Missouri, with a transition to a wintry mix along and north of I-70. Far northern counties in our area are also likely to see snow near sunrise. As temperatures continue to drop throughout the day, more of the area will be affected by winter precip. Highest snowfall accumulations will impact counties north of I70 where there is potential for as much as 4 inches of snow. Further south and along I70, ice becomes the main concern with lesser snow totals, and up to 1/10 inch of ice with locally higher amounts is possible. Much of the southeast will see rain for the morning then a sleet/freezing rain mix as temperatures dip below freezing. Travel impacts are expected for the entire area and dangerous cold will arrive as conditions clear up overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 1

The muggy feeling remained Wednesday morning, but rain and thunderstorm chances are returning. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. The family of killed FSU student Nora Cooney share a shocking piece of their past. Changing knowledge of COVID led to quarantine guidelines change according to FSU professor. Updated: Dec. 28,...
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

New Year's Day weather forecast with Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz

One more record warm afternoon lies ahead on New Year's Day before a strong cold front arrives overnight. Temperatures will fall from the mid-80s today to the mid-30s by Sunday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for counties north of I-10. Wind chills Sunday morning could reach the upper teens and low 20s. Light winds and lows below freezing are expected Monday morning. Highs could return to the mid-70s by mid-week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s New Year’s Day Forecast

Happy New Year! We’re waking up to rain across the area and that’ll be the trend for this first day of 2022. It’s a mild start with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s, and we’re headed to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Expect periods of rain through the day with some dry breaks at times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy