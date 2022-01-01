Seymour police chief retires after 26 years with department
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Seymour Police Chief Paul Satkowski retired Friday after 26 years of service with the Seymour Police Department.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Chief,” Satkowski said in a letter to the Seymour community. “Although, at times, the job has had its challenging moments, I always enjoyed providing the best service possible for our community.”
Prior to coming to Seymour, Satkowski was a supernumerary police officer for the City of Derby for six years. He worked for the Board of Education for eight years before becoming a police officer.
Satkowski started as a patrol officer in Seymour before being promoted to bicycle officer and DARE officer.
In 1999, he was promoted to sergeant, then to lieutenant in 2007. He became a deputy chief in 2014, and chief of police in 2018.
"Although I will be retiring, the great men and women of the Seymour Police Department will continue to carry out the mission of the department and provide a high level of service to keep you, our residents, safe," Satkowski said.
