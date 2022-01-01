ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Seymour police chief retires after 26 years with department

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tT4hq_0daE5U2s00

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – Seymour Police Chief Paul Satkowski retired Friday after 26 years of service with the Seymour Police Department.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Chief,” Satkowski said in a letter to the Seymour community. “Although, at times, the job has had its challenging moments, I always enjoyed providing the best service possible for our community.”

Prior to coming to Seymour, Satkowski was a supernumerary police officer for the City of Derby for six years. He worked for the Board of Education for eight years before becoming a police officer.

Satkowski started as a patrol officer in Seymour before being promoted to bicycle officer and DARE officer.

In 1999, he was promoted to sergeant, then to lieutenant in 2007. He became a deputy chief in 2014, and chief of police in 2018.

“Although I will be retiring, the great men and women of the Seymour Police Department will continue to carry out the mission of the department and provide a high level of service to keep you, our residents, safe,” Satkowski said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Bridgeport Police investigate robbery, various assaults

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating a string of incidents from New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including a robbery and three assaults. On Friday night, police responded to a call of a robbery on Howard Avenue. According to officials, a man was robbed of his wallet and documents […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Windsor man struck by car dies in Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Windsor died this morning after he was struck by a car in a Hartford hit-and-run, police said. Around 12:11 a.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of Main and Battles Streets and found 51-year-old Michael Brown unresponsive in the road. Police said Brown was suffering from severe life-threatening […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old struck by gunfire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by gunfire this morning. According to police, Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus reported a person had walked into the hospital who had been struck by gunfire. The 16-year-old from West Haven was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Georgia man dies following altercation, Waterbury man charged with murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was charged with murder today in connection with an incident this morning that left a man from Georgia dead, police said. Around 12:37 a.m., police responded to 1078 Chase Parkway in Waterbury where John Morgan, 56, of Waterbury, was detained outside. According to officials, police located a male […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, CT
Crime & Safety
Seymour, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Seymour, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Seymour, CT
Sports
City
Derby, CT
WTNH

Hartford Police investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just about an hour apart in the city on Saturday afternoon. Police say they first responded to 408 New Britain Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on the report of a person shot. They found a man in his thirties with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker sworn in for another term

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It was an inauguration unlike any other in New Haven. Masked up and spaced apart, city leaders were sworn-in on Saturday without their loved ones or community members able to be there in person as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Streaming the ceremony to a virtual audience, Mayor Justin Elicker, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Board Of Education#Dare
WTNH

Man struck, killed by a car on Route 6 in Andover

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash where a person was killed after being hit by a car.   Police said a car was driving eastbound on Route 6 near Hickory Hill Drive in Andover on Thursday evening. A person, later identified as 43-year-old Todd Uriano of Vernon, was walking along […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Wolcott hands out COVID-19 test kits

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents are finally getting at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits promised by the state. It comes after shipment delays postponed distribution plans in municipalities across the state. Wolcott was one of the first to hand out the kits Saturday afternoon. Cars started lining up around 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot […]
WOLCOTT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WTNH

COVID-19 test kits being distributed. More distributions set for the coming days

Conn. (WTNH) – The anticipated distribution of COVID-19 test kits has begun. The first kits were distributed today in Wolcott, Marlborough and Monroe. During the coming days more cities and towns have scheduled distributions and more continue to be scheduled. Proof of residency is required at the sites. There is a limit of one or […]
WTNH

Woman killed after being hit by a car on Boston Post Road in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died after being struck by a car in Milford on Wednesday evening, according to police. Milford police said just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a serious crash was reported in the area of Boston Post Road near the Costco. The driver of a Jeep Compass was driving westbound […]
WTNH

The first babies of the New Year

Conn. (WTNH – At least three babies were born in Connecticut during the first hour of 2022. Bridgeport Hospital announced the birth of Melinda Hus. Her parents are Megan and Jeremy Hus of Newtown. Melinda was born at 12:18 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds, 3 oz. Hartford HealthCare announced the birth of Orlando Michael Morales […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy