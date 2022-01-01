ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs

Bradford Era
 1 day ago

Snow was falling on New Year's Eve in the Denver suburbs where just...

www.bradfordera.com

Daniel Peers looks through the snow covered remains of his brother's burned homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast. Friday Night’s 7 pm Satellite picture / Credit CBS4 The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of the season for the Mile High City! Many suburbs came in with more than that along with almost a foot on the fire zones near Boulder, Superior and Louisville. Credit CBS4 Weather Watcher Bob Hembree measured 9 inches at 9.000 feet. Credit CBS4 Our southern suburbs had lots of shoveling to do as well. Pam in Littleton came in with 7 inches! Credit CBS4 The last 48 hours have also been another big snow fest for many ski resorts as well! With Some areas picking up at least one to two feet! Credit CBS4
