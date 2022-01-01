ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for January 2nd

Bradford Era
 1 day ago

Highlights of Today in History: WV mine blast; JFK declares he's running...

www.bradfordera.com

Bradford Era

On This Day: 29 December 1965

James Bond film "Thunderball" - Sean Connery's fourth outing as the suave British spy - had its London premiere. (Dec. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae0d42170d174b50937e06af9b1ca46a.
MOVIES
Bradford Era

AP Top Stories December 29 P

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, December 29th: Head of WHO worried about a "tsunami" of virus cases; Sit-in ends near Green Zone in Bagdad; US COVID-19 cases soar; albino puma cub found in the wild in Colombia taken into conservation. (Dec. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
ENVIRONMENT
Bradford Era

Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theatre closures

Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. (Dec 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/04327480141a4e99817e65be1224d6fe.
MOVIES
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kvie.org

Egypt's Darkest Hour

The discovery of a rare mass grave with the bones of nearly 60 people outside Luxor sends archaeologists on a quest to find out who the remains belong to, why they were buried the way they were and what was happening in ancient Egypt that would have led to a mass burial. Could the collapse of the empire’s Old Kingdom provide any clues?
MIDDLE EAST
Fareeha Arshad

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.
Fareeha Arshad

The ‘First’ Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.
Bradford Era

AP photographers reflect on major 2021 stories

Associated Press photographers describe their experiences during a year marked by the pandemic, the impact of climate change, immigration, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the attack on the US Capitol. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
PHOTOGRAPHY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros ($11 million) that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades. They were among thousands of antiquities seized from...
MUSEUMS
Bradford Era

RTS for Dec 31

NEW YEARS FOR PARENTS: As we get ready to count down for the new year, we all know the littlest ones want to celebrate but probably won’t make it until midnight. For those with littles, there are options available to celebrate on an earlier schedule. Visit https://www.pbs.org/parents for several...
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

France, Spain Post 47%, 45% Box Office Gains in 2021

Galvanised in part by spectacular late-year figures for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” box office surged this year 47.2% and 45% in France and Spain respectively in comparison to 2020, Comscore announced Thursday. The full year 2021 figure for cinema theatre admissions in France was 96 million ticket sales, up from 65.2 million in 2020. In Spain, box office rallied to 41 million cinema tickets sold in 2021 representing €251 million ($283.63 million) in gross box office. (France’s CNC national film-TV agency and Comcast only report ticket sales, not box office grosses.) 2021 overall box office in both France and Spain still pales,...
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

The messy history of our modern, Western calendar

For something that’s meant to lend order to our lives, the modern Western calendar has a messy history. The mess, in part, comes about because of the difficulty of co-ordinating the orbits of celestial bodies with the cycles of day and night, and the passage of the seasons. The year measured by the earth’s orbit around the sun is roughly an unruly 365.2422 days. The moon is likewise not a fan of whole numbers. In the space of a year, there are around 12.3683 lunar months. Societies have traditionally tried to make sure that the same seasons lined up...
ASTRONOMY
Bradford Era

Today in History for December 30th

Highlights of this day in history: Saddam Hussein executed; Chicago fire kills 600; Vladimir Lenin proclaims establishment of the Soviet Union; United Auto Workers union stage first "sit-down" strike; Musician Bo Diddley is born. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
INSTAGRAM
Bradford Era

Today in History for January 1st

Highlights of Today in History: Fidel Castro seizes power in Cuba; Abraham Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation; Ellis Island opens; Hank Williams Senior dies. (Jan. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/592a921e2862487c8d817290db4166a7.
INSTAGRAM
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Today in History

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year. On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On this date:. In 1831,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

