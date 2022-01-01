Texas hires Pitt’s Brennan Marion as new receivers coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s completed his coaching staff with the addition of Brennan Marion as the Longhorns’ new receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Marion said in a statement released by UT. “Coach Sark is as big time of an offensive coach as there is, and what he’s putting together as the head coach at Texas is something I’m thrilled to be a part of. The opportunity to learn, study and grow under him at a premier program like Texas was a no-brainer.”

Marion, who grew up in Greensburg, Penn., spent the 2021 season at nearby Pittsburgh coaching the receivers. Under his tutelage, Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the country’s best receiver. The Panthers also won their first ACC championship and a berth in the Peach Bowl.

“Brennan’s a great addition to our staff, and I’m so fired up to have him on board,” Sarkisian said. “His reputation as a teacher, coach, recruiter and mentor is tremendous, and he’s an innovative coach who will bring a lot of new and unique ideas to our passing game. He is a high-energy person and a relationship guy who gets the best out of his players. He will not only be a great coach for our receivers and an outstanding member of our staff, but an experienced and knowledgeable mentor who will be an awesome resource to everyone in our program.”

Pitt’s offense was one of the best in the country, averaging over 41 points, nearly 490 yards of total offense and 337.4 yards passing per game – all of which rank in the top-eight, nationally.

He replaces Andre Coleman who held the same role and was a holdover from Tom Herman’s staff.

Before Marion’s lone season at Pitt, he had stops at Hawaii, William and Mary and Howard. He also spent time at Oklahoma Baptist and was a quality control coach at Arizona State. He was also a head coach at two different high schools.

He graduated from Tulsa in 2009, where he was an All-CUSA receiver for the Golden Hurricanes.

