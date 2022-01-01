ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas hires Pitt’s Brennan Marion as new receivers coach

By Chris Tavarez
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxlFW_0daE4T7w00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s completed his coaching staff with the addition of Brennan Marion as the Longhorns’ new receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Marion said in a statement released by UT. “Coach Sark is as big time of an offensive coach as there is, and what he’s putting together as the head coach at Texas is something I’m thrilled to be a part of. The opportunity to learn, study and grow under him at a premier program like Texas was a no-brainer.”

Sunday Sam? Ehlinger in line to start for Colts after Wentz goes on COVID-19 list

Marion, who grew up in Greensburg, Penn., spent the 2021 season at nearby Pittsburgh coaching the receivers. Under his tutelage, Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the country’s best receiver. The Panthers also won their first ACC championship and a berth in the Peach Bowl.

“Brennan’s a great addition to our staff, and I’m so fired up to have him on board,” Sarkisian said. “His reputation as a teacher, coach, recruiter and mentor is tremendous, and he’s an innovative coach who will bring a lot of new and unique ideas to our passing game. He is a high-energy person and a relationship guy who gets the best out of his players. He will not only be a great coach for our receivers and an outstanding member of our staff, but an experienced and knowledgeable mentor who will be an awesome resource to everyone in our program.”

Pitt’s offense was one of the best in the country, averaging over 41 points, nearly 490 yards of total offense and 337.4 yards passing per game – all of which rank in the top-eight, nationally.

He replaces Andre Coleman who held the same role and was a holdover from Tom Herman’s staff.

Before Marion’s lone season at Pitt, he had stops at Hawaii, William and Mary and Howard. He also spent time at Oklahoma Baptist and was a quality control coach at Arizona State. He was also a head coach at two different high schools.

He graduated from Tulsa in 2009, where he was an All-CUSA receiver for the Golden Hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

No partying for Cowboys on New Year’s Eve

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – With COVID 19’s latest variant making a run through the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys have done a better job than many clubs keeping their players out of COVID protocols. The threat still exists so team veterans are concerned about some of the younger players partying on New Year’s Eve. […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Hawaii State
KXAN

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Coleman
Person
Brennan Marion
Person
Steve Austin
KXAN

Big Game Bound: Playoff spots go down to the wire in season’s penultimate week

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday will be the busiest day in the NFL so far this season with 15 games. Several matchups will have playoff implications. The Bills, Bengals, Colts, Patriots and Titans can all clinch playoff berths in the AFC, while the Chiefs can lock up the conference’s top seed and only first-round bye. Only two […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Longhorns#Ut#The Biletnikoff Award#Panthers#Acc#Coachsark
KXAN

Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire, official says

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed. They also announced earlier Saturday that two people were missing.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy