Today in History for January 2nd

Salamanca Press
 1 day ago

Highlights of Today in History: WV mine blast; JFK declares he's running...

www.salamancapress.com

Salamanca Press

AP Top Stories December 29 P

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, December 29th: Head of WHO worried about a "tsunami" of virus cases; Sit-in ends near Green Zone in Bagdad; US COVID-19 cases soar; albino puma cub found in the wild in Colombia taken into conservation. (Dec. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
ENVIRONMENT
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 31 December 1907

The first Times Square Ball Drop took place at midnight. (Dec. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d9d32a995aca49a09a6f522a9315f2e3.
INSTAGRAM
Salamanca Press

Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theatre closures

Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. (Dec 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/04327480141a4e99817e65be1224d6fe.
MOVIES
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kvie.org

Egypt's Darkest Hour

The discovery of a rare mass grave with the bones of nearly 60 people outside Luxor sends archaeologists on a quest to find out who the remains belong to, why they were buried the way they were and what was happening in ancient Egypt that would have led to a mass burial. Could the collapse of the empire’s Old Kingdom provide any clues?
MIDDLE EAST
Fareeha Arshad

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.
Fareeha Arshad

The ‘First’ Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.
Salamanca Press

Fireworks usher in New Year in several countries

Light shows and fireworks displays ushered in the New Year in Australia, New Zealand and North Korea amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrations were muted or cancelled in many countries due to a surging infections. (Dec. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WORLD
Salamanca Press

New Year celebrations from across the world

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9513fdd1e32643348b685acef66d92db.
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Best images of 2021 and how dem take relate to iconic art?

Poet and art historian Kelly Grovier pick di most startling fotos from dis year - including image of a girl wey look out from her room wey dem bomb for Gaza and di US Capitol riot - and compare dem wit iconic artworks. Metallic boy, Indonesia, 2021. One eight-year-old boy...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheConversationAU

The messy history of our modern, Western calendar

For something that’s meant to lend order to our lives, the modern Western calendar has a messy history. The mess, in part, comes about because of the difficulty of co-ordinating the orbits of celestial bodies with the cycles of day and night, and the passage of the seasons. The year measured by the earth’s orbit around the sun is roughly an unruly 365.2422 days. The moon is likewise not a fan of whole numbers. In the space of a year, there are around 12.3683 lunar months. Societies have traditionally tried to make sure that the same seasons lined up...
ASTRONOMY
Variety

France, Spain Post 47%, 45% Box Office Gains in 2021

Galvanised in part by spectacular late-year figures for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” box office surged this year 47.2% and 45% in France and Spain respectively in comparison to 2020, Comscore announced Thursday. The full year 2021 figure for cinema theatre admissions in France was 96 million ticket sales, up from 65.2 million in 2020. In Spain, box office rallied to 41 million cinema tickets sold in 2021 representing €251 million ($283.63 million) in gross box office. (France’s CNC national film-TV agency and Comcast only report ticket sales, not box office grosses.) 2021 overall box office in both France and Spain still pales,...
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

Today in History for December 28th

Highlights of this day in history: Pres. Woodrow Wilson is born; John C. Calhoun becomes first US vice president to resign; Alexander Solzhenitsyn 'Gulag Archipelago' is published; Actor Denzel Washington & comic book creator Stan Lee are born. (Dec. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
INSTAGRAM
Salamanca Press

Today in History for December 30th

Highlights of this day in history: Saddam Hussein executed; Chicago fire kills 600; Vladimir Lenin proclaims establishment of the Soviet Union; United Auto Workers union stage first "sit-down" strike; Musician Bo Diddley is born. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
INSTAGRAM
Salamanca Press

Today in History for January 1st

Highlights of Today in History: Fidel Castro seizes power in Cuba; Abraham Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation; Ellis Island opens; Hank Williams Senior dies. (Jan. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/592a921e2862487c8d817290db4166a7.
CUBA, NY

