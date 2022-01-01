Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs

Daniel Peers looks through the snow covered remains of his brother's burned homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roads are snow-covered across much of the southern half of Iowa as a winter storm moves across the state. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and more than six inches of snow could fall before the system exits the state overnight. “As forecasted, snow...
DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast. The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of...
Gusty winds helped spark numerous wildfires Thursday in Colorado, including one that quickly became one of the most destructive in state history. The Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and at least 9 square miles of land as it forced the towns of Louisville and Superior to evacuate. In total,...
Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Subscribe for more Breaking...
DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast.
Friday Night’s 7 pm Satellite picture / Credit CBS4
The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of the season for the Mile High City! Many suburbs came in with more than that along with almost a foot on the fire zones near Boulder, Superior and Louisville.
Credit CBS4
Weather Watcher Bob Hembree measured 9 inches at 9.000 feet.
Credit CBS4
Our southern suburbs had lots of shoveling to do as well. Pam in Littleton came in with 7 inches!
Credit CBS4
The last 48 hours have also been another big snow fest for many ski resorts as well! With Some areas picking up at least one to two feet!
Credit CBS4
Comments / 0