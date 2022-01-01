New Year Eve Celebrations Scaled Back or Canceled Around the Bay

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? Here’s a few options. Join a friendly game of bingo at Buck Wild brewery on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 401 Jackson Street in Oakland. Enjoy a tasty pint of one of Buck Wild’s gluten-free beers and grab a bite from Kitava while you’re there.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If soaring gas prices weren’t enough of a hit to your pocketbook, transportation officials reminded San Francisco Bay Area commuters that bridge tolls will be increasing by $1 on New Year’s Day.
The Bay Area Toll Authority said the increase will go into effect on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges. It does not impact commuters using the Golden Gate Bridge.
The increase is the second of the three $1 toll increases approved by the state legislature in 2017 and by voters through Regional Measure 3 in June 2018.
Regular tolls for two-axle cars and trucks (as...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%.
The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported.
On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday.
About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic.
Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets.
Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year.
Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area commuters woke up to one unwelcome New Year change: a $1 toll increase at all Bay Area bridges except the Golden Gate. It was approved by the voters but, for some commuters, the cost-v.-benefit of crossing the bridges may be reaching a tipping point.
“This is the second of three toll increases that were approved by voters back in 2018,” said John Goodwin, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
“Regional Measure 3” instituted $1 toll hikes for 2019, 2022 and 2025 on all seven state-owned Bay Area bridges. It will pay for area transportation projects, including...
BART will offer extended service on New Year’s Eve. As the date falls on a Friday, BART will run regular weekday service that will be extended in the evening to allow people to ring in the new year from various locations in the Bay Area. For those celebrating in...
Betty White has died at 99 years old. Just weeks before the trailblazing actress was to celebrate her 100th birthday, White passed away — "I'm having the time of my life, and the fact that I'm still working, how lucky can you get?" she said in a 2012 Huffington Post article. [CNN]
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some events have been canceled on New Year’s Eve in Northern California and others have been modified amid a surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant.
The consensus from businesses and restaurants in Sacramento: cautious optimism.
Some started the countdown early, like Fox and Goose Public House in Midtown Sacramento. As a nod to the British pub, the restaurant held a champagne toast at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on New Year’s Eve, which is midnight in London, Greenwich Mean Time.
The pub’s owner said the tradition has been around nearly 50 years, but wasn’t possible during the...
Welcome to Year in Eater 2021, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food writers. Between now and end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- As a powerful winter storm swept through central and northern California, leaving multiple highways closed and holiday travelers stranded, one desperate driver embarked on an epic 1000-mile journey to get home. Josef de la Vega was holidaying with his girlfriend in the Lake Tahoe ski resort...
It was the usual evening routine for Lyndsay Przybyl and her 13-year-old terrier, Roscoe. Przybyl, 39, who works as a bartender in downtown San Francisco, had just wrapped up her Tuesday night shift, returning to her Inner Richmond home near the intersection of 5th and Clement at approximately 11:30 p.m. She clipped Roscoe’s leash to his collar and they went outside for a walk, heading toward 10th and California where her boyfriend, Tim Sowards, 41, lives.
We are the tenants of Bayside RV lot, located at 1236 Carroll Ave., San Francisco, Calif. 94124. We were forced to relocate here by San Francisco city and county and promised services. To date we have received no services. Instead for almost 100 days we have been left in deplorable...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the first time ever, people looking for fresh Dungeness crab will be able to buy it directly from local fishermen off their boats beginning Wednesday.
The Port of San Francisco announced the live Dungeness crab sales from fishing vessels in Fisherman’s Wharf would begin at 3 p.m.
The pilot program was first proposed in October as an expansion of a current program allowing retail fish sales from commercial fishing vessels at the wharf which began in 2017. Crab was excluded from the original program to avoid competition with existing crab stands in the Fisherman’s Wharf area....
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A beloved Bay Area business that makes traditional rice cakes will be closing after more than 100 years. Tray after tray of sweet rice are soaked in water, steamed soft to perfection, and then pounded. It’s cut, hand-shaped into large spoon sized- flat cakes...
The Bay Area’s Dungeness crab lovers can now put local crustaceans on the menu. After a weeks-long delay, crab fleets on Wednesday were allowed to pull up their first haul from the waters off the San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin and Sonoma coasts. By early afternoon, crews that faced...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions.
According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation.
Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought.
KPIX...
