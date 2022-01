Alabama starting right guard Emil Ekiyor’s status is uncertain though he hasn’t been ruled out for the national championship game on Jan. 10. Ekiyor suffered a shoulder injury on the second drive of No. 1 Alabama’s 27-6 win over No. 4 Cincinnati and never returned to action. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game Ekiyor would have a chance to play in the title game but “it’s probably too early to know” and would depend on how his body responds in the lead up to it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO