Wildcat Mt. 2022 Winter Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an amazing hike to North Kinsman via Mt. Kinsman Trail. This will be an out and back 7.4 mile hike, 3,182 feet of elevation, at a moderate pace (1.5-2 mph), taking the western approach to the mountain. This is a strenuous hike with points of exposure but incredible views of the Franconia Range. A pre-screening conversation, call discussing abilities is necessary. Previous winter hiking experience is preferred. Winter clothing, winter pack, winter boots, micro spikes, snow shoes, and possibly crampons required. A gear list will be sent to all participants. We will meet at the Mt. Kinsman trail head parking lot located on Rt. 116 (1671 Easton Road), Franconia, NH, at 8:00 am. Call Mike Smith with any questions at (203) 537-1282, 7:00 am - 9:00 pm.
Comments / 0