Wildcat Mt. 2022 Winter Traverse

Registration is required for this activity. "Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills" is an honor system quest to hike all of the mapped trails in the Blue Hills Reservation between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. For most folks, Winter Trail Tracing takes several winter seasons to complete, hiking trails both on their own as well as in our fun Winter Trail Trace Group. This is the SECOND hike in the 13 week series that runs through March 15, 2022. Registration is required for each weekly hike. Group size will be limited to 20 participants. We will meet Tuesdays at 9:45 AM to hike trails in the Blue Hills Reservation for 3-4 hours at a moderate pace, stopping to enjoy lunch while we're out hiking. Winter clothing, insulated winter hiking boots, traction equipment (micro-spikes), snow shoes and hiking poles are a must. Prior winter hiking experience is helpful but we welcome hikers who have proper clothing and gear to register. A complete clothing and gear list will be reviewed with you when you register. Winter Trail Trace the Blue Hills! Lots of fun, adventure, no bugs, and gorgeous winter landscapes!

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO