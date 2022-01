The 2022 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival is almost here! It will run from March 2nd through July 4th, 2022. Along with all the new food, activities, and entertainment you can enjoy during the festival, one big piece of entertainment is coming back in 2022! After being replaced with a new concert series in 2021, the Garden Rocks Concert Series is returning to EPCOT, and we just got news about what might be one of the bands included in the lineup.

