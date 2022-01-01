New Year's Eve Celebrations In Old Sac

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New Year’s Eve celebrations are canceled in two Long Island towns. The village of Patchogue‘s popular “Midnight on Main Street” was called off. It’s an event that attracts thousands of families who gather to help ring in the new year. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Town officials had hoped to resume the festivities this year, but they say the current COVID situation is too risky and there are public safety staffing concerns. “We can say to people, everybody has to wear a mask, but to have the manpower to enforce that is very difficult,” Patchogue Mayor Paul V. Pontieri said. The village of Farmingdale also canceled their New Year’s Eve celebration.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO