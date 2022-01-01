ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Year's Eve Celebrations In Old Sac

By 14 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fireworks cancelled due to the pandemic,...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year’s Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday. About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic. Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets. Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year. Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Long Island Towns Cancel New Year’s Eve Events Due To COVID Concerns

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New Year’s Eve celebrations are canceled in two Long Island towns. The village of Patchogue‘s popular “Midnight on Main Street” was called off. It’s an event that attracts thousands of families who gather to help ring in the new year. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Town officials had hoped to resume the festivities this year, but they say the current COVID situation is too risky and there are public safety staffing concerns. “We can say to people, everybody has to wear a mask, but to have the manpower to enforce that is very difficult,” Patchogue Mayor Paul V. Pontieri said. The village of Farmingdale also canceled their New Year’s Eve celebration.
PATCHOGUE, NY
CBS Miami

Key West New Year’s Eve Features Pirate Wench, Drag Queen Drops

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – New Year’s Eve partiers seeking a warm-weather celebration can find it in Key West where, in a lighthearted takeoff on New York City’s famed “ball drop,” plans call for the “drop” of a drag queen perched in a supersized high-heeled shoe. At the Bourbon St. Pub/New Orleans House complex, renowned female impersonator Sushi is to star in the “Red Shoe Drop” festivities for the 24th year. Seconds before midnight, a gigantic red high heel carrying the elaborately gowned Sushi is to be lowered from the complex’s balcony toward the cheering revelers below. Revelers are also to celebrate in...
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy