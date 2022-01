The Arizona Cardinals will play the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC matchup in Week 17. It’s time continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Cowboys prediction and pick. The Cardinals and Cowboys will play on Sunday in what is a huge game for both sides. Arizona has lost three straight after a 10-2 start and will need a win in this one if they want a chance to win the NFC West. Dallas has clinched the NFC East but is looking to run down the Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Cowboys come in as fairly big favorites over the Cardinals in this one as they have been hot of late.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO