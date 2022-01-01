ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Rings In NYE Wearing An Orange, Corset Mini Dress To Host Alongside Ryan Seacrest

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
 1 day ago
Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

And a happy new year to you too, Ciara! Our fave singer and mother of 3 joined Ryan Seacrest again to celebrate another new year — and looked incredible while doing so!

End the year like you started it, girl — in style! Ciara looked magnificent all dressed up to help host the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve party with Ryan Seacrest on December 31. Co-hosting from Los Angeles, she wore an incredible bright, strapless orange mini dress perfect for 2022. The dress featured sheer panels under the bralette and slight slit on each side. Pair that with the high pony and she looks just like a champagne cocktail — how appropriate!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve got off to a rocky start earlier in the week, when headliner LL Cool J was forced to pull out of the show, due to testing positive for Covid-19. Chlöe Bailey was also meant to be performing in NYC for the live show, but also pulled out this week, though the reason is unknown. But the show will go on, with performances from Ashanti, Ja Rule, Journey, and Karol G all taking place in Times Square before the ball drops.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Ciara will introduce a ton of pre-recorded, but never-the-less thrilling performances from acts like. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.

This is Ciara’s fourth year co-hosting the special event, and while 2021 was a drag, there were bright spots along the way, especially for Ciara. From here crazy realistic Selena Halloween costume to spending quality time with her kids, including precious one-year-old, Win, to her incredible 36th birthday celebration that her hubby Russell Wilson went all out for, there are so many memories for her to look back on this year. Here’s hoping 2022 is just as bright!

