Watch: Jim Harbaugh was so fired up ahead of playoff semifinal

MIAMI - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media about their big Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia. JIM HARBAUGH: It's been a great honor to be here. Orange Bowl is a fantastic bowl and venue, the host of this playoff game. Our guys are excited. We're happy to be here, but not just happy to be here; it's been a tremendous amount of preparation that's gone into this game. We know the task at hand. Georgia is a great football team, and we've had good days, really good days, good meetings, good practices. We're getting the energy up, and it's time to go play.

