BTS RM is reportedly dating a non-celebrity woman. BTS RM reportedly found the love of his life after having his last known relationship in high school. K-pop agencies have been prohibiting their artists from dating as they believe it could affect the groups' sales and the amount of attention they could receive. But as BTS continues to be the number 1 K-pop boy group to date, its members have also been subject to shocking and damaging rumors.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO