ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Volunteers needed for homeless count in San Luis Obispo County

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fObae_0daDzYl600

San Luis Obispo County's Department of Social Services is in need of volunteers for the 2022 homeless point-in-time count .

It's the annual count of people experiencing homelessness in the county. It takes place every two years in the last 10 days of January.

The process helps make sure there are enough resources to meet the current needs of the homeless in the county.

The count takes place all across the county, from San Miguel to Nipomo. This will be the first count since the pandemic began.

Program organizer George Solis tells KSBY they are keeping COVID precautions in mind so the department is looking for household groups, or social pods to help.

The data will go to researchers who will compile it and share it with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will show whether homelessness is rising, and it will help the county receive state and federal funding for programs and resources.

Click here to sign up and volunteer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, CA
Local
California Society
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy