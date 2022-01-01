Volunteers needed for homeless count in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County's Department of Social Services is in need of volunteers for the 2022 homeless point-in-time count .

It's the annual count of people experiencing homelessness in the county. It takes place every two years in the last 10 days of January.

The process helps make sure there are enough resources to meet the current needs of the homeless in the county.

The count takes place all across the county, from San Miguel to Nipomo. This will be the first count since the pandemic began.

Program organizer George Solis tells KSBY they are keeping COVID precautions in mind so the department is looking for household groups, or social pods to help.

The data will go to researchers who will compile it and share it with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will show whether homelessness is rising, and it will help the county receive state and federal funding for programs and resources.

Click here to sign up and volunteer.