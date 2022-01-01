ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France slams Iran for space launch as nuclear talks progress

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The French foreign ministry said on Friday that Paris was upset about Iran's recent space launch, all the more so because it came at a time when nuclear talks with Tehran were showing signs of progress. "France condemns...

