Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable to return

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Gordon last played Dec. 22 and has been battling a hamstring injury since. If he's out Saturday, more minutes will be available for JaMychal Green, Davon Reed and other available forwards.
Following an eventful few days, the Miami Heat is able to return to the basketball court. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak and a long list of injuries, the Heat has more than the minimum of eight available players required by the NBA to play Friday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. This comes two days after Wednesday’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio was postponed because Miami didn’t have enough players.
Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
Multi-team trades have become relatively commonplace in the NBA, with multiple players often moving to new destinations due to those transactions. However, they're not easy to get over the finish line, as a multi-team trade has to give multiple franchises satisfactory returns. In this article, we provide a 4-team trade...
At 17-19, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked very much their age this year. Now one of their veterans may be in danger of losing his roster spot. In an episode this week of “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst said that the Lakers could potentially release struggling center DeAndre Jordan.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Ben Simmons has just hit a milestone, albeit one he would rather forget. Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reported this week that the star forward Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Simmons remains away from the Sixers and has not played for...
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat. Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo won a...
The NBA — for better or for worse — has certainly taken notice of what the Toronto Raptors are going through this season. Things have been... well... different as the league's only Canadian team. Precious Achiuwa, for example, was forced into COVID-19 isolation as a close contact of a positive case because of Ontario's COVID-19 rules despite the NBA permitting him to play. If he had played for any other team he would have been allowed to continue playing because he's fully vaccinated. But not in Toronto.
If we see Ben Simmons again this season, it will be in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Ever since it was made public that Ben Simmons requested a trade on August 31st, all eyes have been on the Philadelphia 76ers to make the next move. History drew those eyes there. Two...
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
