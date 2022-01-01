ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable to return

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sengun is questionable to return to Friday's game against Miami with a right...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Directly Apologize”: Woman hit by the ball furiously responds to Christian Wood

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable vs. Rockets

Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Gordon last played Dec. 22 and has been battling a hamstring injury since. If he's out Saturday, more minutes will be available for JaMychal Green, Davon Reed and other available forwards.
NBA
Miami Herald

Heat has enough to play vs. Rockets. Butler and Lowry available, and Silva returns

Following an eventful few days, the Miami Heat is able to return to the basketball court. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak and a long list of injuries, the Heat has more than the minimum of eight available players required by the NBA to play Friday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. This comes two days after Wednesday’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio was postponed because Miami didn’t have enough players.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Theis
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could cut one of their veteran players?

At 17-19, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked very much their age this year. Now one of their veterans may be in danger of losing his roster spot. In an episode this week of “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst said that the Lakers could potentially release struggling center DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#At T Sportsnet#At T
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

NBA Players Are Noticing how Canada is Handling COVID Differently than the United States

The NBA — for better or for worse — has certainly taken notice of what the Toronto Raptors are going through this season. Things have been... well... different as the league's only Canadian team. Precious Achiuwa, for example, was forced into COVID-19 isolation as a close contact of a positive case because of Ontario's COVID-19 rules despite the NBA permitting him to play. If he had played for any other team he would have been allowed to continue playing because he's fully vaccinated. But not in Toronto.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy