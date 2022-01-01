The weather extremes of 2021

We set another record with 82° at Louis Armstrong International today beating the old record of 81° set in 2006. We've got some showers to dodge through tonight until a line of strong to possibly severe storms roars through around 3 AM late tonight. While the risk for severe storms is at the lowest level (category I or 'marginal' risk) there is still a chance that a thunderstorm could produce a wind gust over 58 mph, hail, and possibly a tornado too. Temperatures won't drastically drop immediately, but readings will drop from the lower 70s to the 60s through the morning hours, but you'll really notice the colder air by the afternoon where the wind chill could feel as cold as the 20s in parts of the North Shore and 30s/40s over the South Shore. But that's not the coldest it will get. By Monday morning areas along the North Shore will actually drop into the upper 20s and some over the South Shore will come very close to 32° as well. The National Weather Service will be issuing 'FREEZE WARNINGS' so be aware! After the cold start to the first week of 2022, we'll warm back close to 70° by midweek before a weak front brings a slight chance of a shower by Wednesday and then a couple more colder days to finish the week before the next rain chances returns by Saturday. Have a good evening and be prepared for the big changes to come Sunday!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO