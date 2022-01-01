ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Homeless Baltimore Man, Daudi Boma, Wanders Baltimore Streets With Hidden, Rich Past

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkjJI_0daDxkKW00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live or work in Baltimore, you’ve probably seen Daudi Boma. But the rush of the day may have prevented you from taking notice of him.

You will not be able to see it at first glance, but Boma has a wealth of world knowledge because of his many travels throughout his life

“I was in London and Germany. I went to London and Hamburg,” Boma said.

But nowadays, Boma’s travels are exclusively around Baltimore.

“I’m pretty much in every place in Baltimore now, from west to east,” he said. “If I put it all together probably I do like, no less than 10 miles a day.”

Daudi’s commute around the city is not voluntary, he moves and keeps walking as a matter of survival because Daudi is homeless.

“I’m just so tired of being homeless,” said Daudi. “I thought I was going to die last night, I’m not going to lie because it was cold – got on my feet and then the whole body you see all the stuff I got – – I still was cold.”

He is one of the hundreds of people who are forced to sleep on the streets in the city of Baltimore. But Boma has an unexpected story that may surprise many people who may see him sleeping out in public.

“I was born in a middle-class family, my mom works for the government, my dad was a diplomat. So I had a chance to travel around the world. I’ve been to Europe, I’ve been to Asia.”

Boma was born in Tanzania, and when another opportunity came for him to travel to America for college, he didn’t hesitate to take the chance. He arrived in America in 2001 and was eager to start his new life.

“I remember it was cold, but see I was so excited to go to college so my whole mindset was about school and everything,” says Boma.

Boma had a scholarship but it was just one semester, so when the money ran out he decided to get a job. Boma eventually came to Maryland at the urging of friends, and he’d hoped the visit would have just been for the summer, but that wasn’t the case.

“They said well you can come up here and work for summertime and after summer, you can get enough money to pay for the tuition. But that’s what I thought, but what came to be the reality was not like that.”

The seasons changed, but his fortune did not, and with the passage of time, another misfortune came. Boma fell off a forklift machine while working. After weeks in the hospital and physical therapy, he thought he was out of the woods, but then he started to have seizures.

The seizures meant Boma could no longer keep a job without the risk of a seizure.

“If you get seizure disorder you’re really a liability,” says Boma. “Since I cannot get a job nowhere, that’s how I end up on the street.”

Every day, Boma walks the streets. There is safety when he keeps moving.

“To me, it’s the safest thing to do. If you don’t stay in one spot nobody sees you.”

He is also on a constant quest to find food. He often goes to the Daily Bread for lunch and after that, he continues to walk the streets in search of food in the evening hours.

Boma was able to come up with $25 in order to get his college transcript from Concordia College in Alabama. Boma has credits for some of the classes he took.

He was working on becoming an accountant before he had to drop out for financial reasons. Boma said he still has the knowledge and he’s able to do tax returns or even complete the books for businesses.

Boma says he hopes to continue with his college education. He said Baltimore City Community College would allow him to transfer his credits from Concordia College, but he has no way to pay — this is why he wishes someone would hire him instead of writing off his seizures as a liability.

Until that opportunity comes, Boma will have to search for a safe place to sleep each night and hope the next day will bring a new opportunity.

“Do you have hope for the future?” asked WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett.

“I do. That’s the only thing I have left I think,” Boma said. “Because I don’t know when good things are gonna happen, I don’t know when bad things are going to happen, so I just keep hope.”

Comments / 69

Victoria0345
15h ago

why did u write this? write about also the system that is broken out there!!! that homeless people can't really get the help they need no matter how hard they try!! u know how many agencies there are to help that have seen this story? Plenty! How many have stepped up to help? None! oh...they will tell u we wish we could but we just don't have enough resources! The broken system! I bet if he were an addict he coukd find allllll the help in the state! They have tons of money to help. But not a dollar to help the homeless like this gentle man who so truly is trying and thru no fault of his own...cant get help😔 I hope for goodness to come to him and a happy ending...

Reply(3)
29
Tavi Wo
15h ago

I would love to help this man, but I feel the only way to reach him would be to hunt him down. I'm hoping someone behind the scenes has something in the works to get him back on his feet. He has the will, now show him the way.

Reply
14
Kelly Combs
14h ago

Does he get medicaid, and food stamps? He needs to get on the list for housing, and he needs to go look into Social Security. It takes time, but there is help out there. He just needs to be guided in the right direction of it. It's sad he has landed in this spot in a foreign land. May God give him blessings, and help him with kindnesses. He really needs the help. Be Safe Out There. God Bless.

Reply(2)
12
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Beau, An Adult Male Sitatunga

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is welcoming a new arrival: Beau, a male sitatunga from Florida. Beau is of breeding age and was brought in to join the zoo’s female herd of sitatungas, a species of antelope that is native to Central Africa. After arriving from a zoo in Florida a month ago, Beau had to quarantine for 30 days before settling into his new digs in the Africa Barn. “Beau has been a fun an energetic new addition, showing typical male behaviors like using his horns to dig and ‘spar’ with tree branches,” said Erin Grimm, the zoo’s mammal collection and conservation manager. Beau’s arrival came in response to a recommendation from the Sitatunga Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the species doesn’t go extinct. “We’ll soon introduce him to two females and, if all goes as planned, there will be some new calves in 2022,” Grimm said.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Announces Indoor Mask Mandate In Response To COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is issuing an indoor mask mandate in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Thursday. The mandate, which applies to all indoor public spaces in Anne Arundel County, is set to go into effect starting at noon on New Year’s Eve. Barring an extension by the County Council, it will remain in place until Jan. 7. “I had hoped we were done with government mandates in our response to COVID, but the current rate of spread and hospitalization is not sustainable, for our hospitals, our schools, our public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers Increases Hotline Rewards With $100K In City Funding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced an increase to Metro Crime Stoppers hotline rewards with $100,000 in funding from the city. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement negotiated a new agreement with the non-profit to allow an increase in awards offered for crimes involving murders and illegal guns. The funding will add $4,000 to the reward amounts offered for murders and up to $2,000 for crimes involving illegal guns. Rewards for homicides in Baltimore will now be eligible for up to $6,000 for homicides and up to $8,000 for homicides that involve the use of illegal guns. “It is important that we make sure folks are appropriately rewarded for coming forward,” said Mayor Scott. “This will encourage residents to participate in building and shaping a new sense of community focused on healing and accountability — rather than this anti snitching culture that has failed so many of our residents.” Metro Crime Stoppers is an all volunteer organization that is self-funded and works with police jurisdictions in the Baltimore area to help solve crimes.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening In Annapolis & Bel Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To keep up with growing demand, the Maryland Department of Health is opening two new COVID-19 testing sites in Anne Arundel and Harford counties, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. The testing sites—University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis—are set to open on New Year’s Eve and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “While the federal government has fallen short in expanding testing, we are doing all we can at the state level to further scale up these operations,” the governor said in part. “In...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Treating Growing Number Of Children For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue to climb, there is growing concern about how quickly the virus is spreading among children. Data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health shows 30 children are among the COVID-19 patients receiving acute care at hospitals throughout the state, doubling from 15 the day before. Dr. Aaron Milston, a pediatric infectious disease physician for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, said the highly contagious Omicron variant is why so many children are coming down with COVID-19. “We’re clearly seeing an increase in the number of kids we’re seeing diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Milstone said. Milstone said...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Sets Record 2,046 COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Adds Nearly 11K New Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland setting a new record of more than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his call for residents to get the vaccine and their booster shots. “Our statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have now reached record levels and surpassed 2,000—a surge driven primarily by unvaccinated patients. It cannot be stressed enough that getting vaccinated and getting boosted are your strongest possible defenses against this virus and its variants,” Gov. Hogan said. The latest data from the state Department of Health shows hospitalizations are up to 2,046, an increase of 220 patients over the past 24 hours. That’s...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said. Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened fire at them. It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the agent, whom Edwards said was not injured in the incident. The agent works for the agency’s Washington D.C. division. Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released Thursday. A ⁦@DEAWashingtonDC⁩ agent shot at while working in Baltimore More info ⁦@wjz⁩ : https://t.co/UpM3n3ghlG — DEAWashington (@DEAWashingtonDC) December 30, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Residents Line Up Early For At-Home COVID-19 Tests

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — At-home COVID-19 test kits have been so hard to find, Andrew Ament showed up before dawn at a Harford County distribution event Thursday to get one. With he and his wife turning 74 years old in a few months, Ament wasn’t taking any chances. So, at 5:25 a.m. he was the very first person in line outside the Harford County Public Library. “Even if you think you have it, you don’t have it, It’s just the uncertainty at our age that if we catch something, it could be our last days,” Ament said. It’s a good thing Ament...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
