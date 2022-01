Whether you’re a gardener, hunter, hiker, or someone who simply enjoys the view from their backyard, you’ve probably been impressed by the variety and fertility of plant life at some point. As someone who’s worked with plants for over three decades, I’m still amazed by their ability to grow in inhospitable places, hold the soil in place, clean our streams, rivers, and bays, and provide food, feed, fiber, and medicines to the world. But that’s not all. They also absorb greenhouse gases. Lots of them.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO