Tiptonville man charged with murder, attempted murder

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that an investigation has led to a Tiptonville man facing multiple charges including murder.

On December 21, TBI agents joined the Tiptonville Police Department in investigating a double shooting at a home in the 200 block of Cherry Street.

Jerry Yates was fatally wounded and didn’t survive his injuries while the second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, Willie L. Gates Jr. was identified as the person responsible for the shootings.

On December 30, warrants were issued charging Gates with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated burglary, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

With the assistance of the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, Gates was found in Memphis and taken into custody on Friday.

Along with the Tiptonville Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Gates was booked into the Shelby County Jail with possible additional charges pending. His bond will be set at his first court appearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.